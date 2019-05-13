Mail trucks are reportedly catching fire at an alarming rate

While the USPS is gearing up to select its next-generation mail truck, the company currently uses Grumman Long Life Vehicles (LLVs). The Grumman's boxy straight-line design outlines the general U.S. public's perception of what a mail truck looks like, proof it's served duty for quite some time. But recently mail trucks have been seen in the news in drastically different settings. Around the country, LLVs have been engulfed in flames.
Thus far, the postal service has not found any specific cause of the fires. Trucks.com details parts of the investigation process:
Although the causes are not known, reports have shown that the fires often start in or around the engine bay. The nose fires can then melt the truck body and eventually burn paper or other unknown material cargo.
The Postal Service hired an engineering firm in 2014 to investigate the cause of the fires. When no single reason was discovered, the agency increased efforts to stick to mandated maintenance schedules and fine-tune repair and maintenance procedures, according to agency memos.
The Postal Service declined to comment on the potential public safety hazard posed by the fires. It also declined to say how many fires have occurred. And it declined to comment on whether it has discussed the fires with Morgan Olson LLC, a successor company to the original manufacturer.
For the full report and more photos of burned mail trucks, visit Trucks.com.