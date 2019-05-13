Mail trucks are reportedly catching fire at an alarming rate

The Postal Service hired an engineering firm in 2014 to investigate the cause of the fires. When no single reason was discovered, the agency increased efforts to stick to mandated maintenance schedules and fine-tune repair and maintenance procedures, according to agency memos.

The Postal Service declined to comment on the potential public safety hazard posed by the fires. It also declined to say how many fires have occurred. And it declined to comment on whether it has discussed the fires with Morgan Olson LLC, a successor company to the original manufacturer.