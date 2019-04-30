2020 Toyota Supra four-cylinder may come to America

When the 2020 Toyota Supra was revealed at the Detroit Auto Show, only one engine option was announced for the U.S.: a 335-horsepower inline-six. It looks like that will change, though, as California Air Resources Board documentation, originally discovered by Automobile, reveals that the organization certified a four-cylinder version for the 2020 model. This indicates that we'll probably see a four-cylinder Supra in the U.S. soon. The engine listed is a 2.0-liter unit with an eight-speed automatic transmission and is listed as being used in several other BMWs including the already announced four-cylinder Z4 sDrive30i.
We know of two four-cylinder engines being offered in the new Supra in Japan. One makes just 197 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, and the other makes 255-horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. This latter one is surely the one listed in the CARB documentation since the numbers match the four-cylinder BMW Z4 exactly, and that model is in the same listing.
What will probably differ significantly between the four-cylinder Supra and the Z4 is pricing. Comparing six-cylinder models, the Supra is about $15,000 cheaper than the Z4 M40i. Those two cars do have slightly different outputs with the Supra making 335 horsepower to the Z4's 362, and each make about the same torque. Considering the four-cylinder models probably have identical powertrains, the gap may be closer, but we think the new Supra model could be at least $10,000 cheaper than the four-cylinder Z4's $50,695 base price. That would make the four-cylinder Supra about $40,000, which would also be a nice gap between it and the $50,920 six-cylinder version. Exactly when the model will be officially announced is unknown, but with the listing for the 2020 model, we imagine we'll hear about it soon.
