BMW Z4 sDrive30i priced at $50,695 out-the-door

Somehow this fell through the end-of-year holiday cracks, but we have a price for the entry-level 2019 BMW Z4 sDrive30i : $50,595, which is $49,700 plus $995 handling and destination. This is the model will launch first next year, sometime in spring, followed by the M40i. Not only does it keep the little Z-car glued to MSRP earth, it carries over the same price as last base-model Z4 in the U.S., the 2016 sDrive28i, while adding 15 more horsepower.The sDrive30i uses a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 255 hp and 255 horsepower 295 lb-ft of torque, posting a 0-60 time of 5.2 seconds with the eight-speed automatic and standard launch control. That compares to the M40i, with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six putting out 382 hp and 369 lb-ft. The sixer does the 60-mph sprint in 4.4 seconds. Back to price comparisons, the Z4 M40i starts at $64,695 before destination, which is $1,665 less than the 2016 sDrive35is RWD that had 335 hp.The sDrive30i comes standard with LED headlights and the Sport Line trim that adds satin aluminum exterior accents and 18-inch V-spoke orbit gray wheels. Both it and the M40 ride on 18-inch rims with 255-width front tires and 275-width rear tires. Inside, the junior droptop comes with BMW's Live Cockpit Professional Instrument panel, multifunction Sport steering wheel and variable steering, M Sport seats, and dynamic cruise control. A Track Package for the sDrive30i bundles the adaptive dampers, electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and M Sport brakes that come standard on the M40i.For those keeping tabs on the segment, the 300-hp Porsche 718 Boxster starts at $60,050 out-the-door, about $9,500 more than the Z4 sDrive30i. The Audi TT Roadster goes for $49,395, with 228 hp and 258 lb-ft it's much closer in spec than newness. And the Mercedes-Benz SLC 300 — much older and with an uncertain future — with 241 hp and 273 lb-ft starts at $48,950 before destination, making it $750 less than the Z4.