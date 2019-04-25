Spy Shots

Watch the screaming VW ID. R testing at the Nurburgring

All EVs should sound like this

Apr 25th 2019 at 7:45PM
Our trusty spy photographers sent photos this afternoon of the Volkswagen ID. R testing at the Nürburgring in advance of its planned run for the EV record — maybe even the overall record. Which made us think to check YouTube, and sure enough a German outlet has a brief video.

To clarify, we said Wednesday the record run might happen Thursday. It didn't. The actual record attempt may not happen until May.

Check it out above, and turn up the sound. And below are the spy shots. And below those are a gallery and video from Romain Dumas' record Pikes Peak climb in the car.

VW ID. R at Nurburgring
  • VW ID. R at Nurburgring
  • Spy photos show it testing in advance of a record lap attempt.
  • Image Credit: CarPix
