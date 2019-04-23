eBay Find | This 1996 Ford F-250 has 7.5 liters and only 85,632 miles

I've gotta hand it to Robert Stevens of AJ Motors in Oregon (aka eBay seller tifjeslil): He sure knows how to find awesome old trucks in fantastic condition with super low miles. The combination of Oregonians loving trucks but disallowing road salt probably has something to do with that. Their teal 1992 Chevy Silverado we found on eBay awhile back was a massive hit with you, dear Autoblog readers, so let's go ahead and dip our toes back into that well.
And what we find is something bigger and even tealer: a 1996 Ford F-250 Super Cab with a mere 85,632 miles and a 7.5-liter gasoline V8. Seven. Point. Five. They don't make'em like they used to. Honestly, that's probably for the best. Those 7.5 liters might pump out 400 pound-feet of torque, but so does the 2.7-liter turbo V6 in today's F-150. It's also good for only 245 horsepower and gets an EPA-estimated 13 mpg. But whatever, people. It's an old truck, what are you expecting?
And this one is pretty awesome, in an extremely 1990s kind of way. It's two tone, in white and what I'm guessing is Calypso Green Metallic, but in three places (Canadian flag style) with the white bit sandwiched between the teal and separated by subtle gray stripes. There's also a matching teal fiberglass bed canopy and side step, plus a wicked cool 4x4 graphic on the side. The tires and original wheels are, um, bad ass.
Inside, you get a typical Ford interior sourced from the early 1990s. It's very plain and very gray. Not really a lot of effort there. I also suspect you'd need the arms of an orangutan to reach the stereo controls. This was actually the last year before Ford introduced the all-new, oval-tastic Ford F-150 with the Super Duty F-250 like this living on an extra year.
Specifically, this six-passenger F-250 Super Cab is an XLT trim and includes full power everything including driver lumbar, a cassette player (and therefore smartphone compatibility thanks to a tape adapter), original books and manuals, a towing package, and a trailer brake controller. The Buy It Now price is $14,999.
