1992 Chevy Silverado Z71 | eBay Find of the Day

Because apparently we just can't get enough of trucks, our eBay find of the day comes with a pickup bed. And not just any bed, but a step-side one, a trend that was present throughout truck history up until the mid 2000s when things like this seemingly managed kill them. Well, perhaps showing you this beauty will inspire a revival.
Currently for sale on eBay is this 1992 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 with an extended cab, that step-side bed, the Z71 package, a 5.7-liter V8 and, oh yes, a 5-speed manual transmission with a shifter that's longer than most toilet plungers. It does resemble most of them, however. To cap off all that awesomeness is a sweet Bahama Blue paint job with a gray two-tone bottom and an extra-sweet blue interior.
Oh, and it has only 52,967 miles. That's garage princess sports car mileage on a pickup. Plus, there's a good chance it's lived the majority of its life in the Pacific Northwest free of salty roads.
Frankly, I would rather own this than the current Silverado. Would I instantly regret that decision once actually driving it and realizing how insanely far trucks have come in three decades? Oh, most definitely. But I know I'd look way cooler, step-side and all. Furthermore ... it has a manual!
