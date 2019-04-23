2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition pricing announced

To further celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Z sports car, the 2020 Nissan 370Z got a 50th Anniversary Edition model featuring a two-tone color scheme evoking BRE race cars of the early 1970s. It certainly looks stylish, but you'll pay for the looks. Specifically, you'll pay $37,315, an extra $2,600 on top of the 370Z Sport's unchanged base price of $34,715.
Besides the badging and fancy livery, the 50th Anniversary Z doesn't bring much else aside from some Alcantara and faux suede details, contrast stitching, more badging and power heated seats inside. In fact, it actually removes the front and rear spoilers that come standard with the 370Z Sport, so you actually lose some parts. So this package is really for people that are head over heels for the design.
The rest of the Nissan 370Z line has the same prices as last year. The base model starts at $30,985. The aforementioned Sport starts at $34,715, and a key draw for that model is a standard limited-slip differential. The 370Z Nismo starts at $46,685, and it increases horsepower from 332 to 350, adds sportier suspension, automatic rev-matching for the manual transmission and more aggressive bodywork.
Besides the badging and fancy livery, the 50th Anniversary Z doesn't bring much else aside from some Alcantara and faux suede details, contrast stitching, more badging and power heated seats inside. In fact, it actually removes the front and rear spoilers that come standard with the 370Z Sport, so you actually lose some parts. So this package is really for people that are head over heels for the design.
The rest of the Nissan 370Z line has the same prices as last year. The base model starts at $30,985. The aforementioned Sport starts at $34,715, and a key draw for that model is a standard limited-slip differential. The 370Z Nismo starts at $46,685, and it increases horsepower from 332 to 350, adds sportier suspension, automatic rev-matching for the manual transmission and more aggressive bodywork.