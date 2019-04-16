2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition celebrates the 240Z

Nissan's done a number of special edition and concept remembrances using the Brock Racing Enterprises (BRE) livery. And why shouldn't it, when BRE triumphs in the 1970s with the Dastun 240Z and 510 blew up the English and German SCCA hegemony and established the potential of Japanese sports cars in the U.S. The 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition celebrates Nissan unveiling the 240Z at the 1969 New York Auto Show. It does so with an appearance package that recalls the SCCA National Championship years in the #46 BRE 240Z.
The commemorative coupe starts with the Sport trim and comes in either a white base coat with red accents, or a silver coat with black accents. The accent color goes on the hood, trunk, A-pillars, and side mirrors, and an accent stripe runs the length of the coupe to terminate in a triangle just behind the side glass. That triangle is "inspired by the C-pillar of the Datsun 240Z." The package sits on special 19-inch wheels with red accents.
50th Anniversary badging on the front fenders continues inside on the tachometer, seats, and center tunnel. A centering stripe graces the Alancantara-wrapped steering wheel, while unique stitching, dark chrome accents, special kick plates and exclusive synthetic suede door panel inserts let occupants know there's something different about this Z. The eight-speaker Bose system with active noise cancellation is standard.
We're kind of sad to see this ancient model and member of a long and proud lineage, forced to dress up and dance for the crowd in attempt to maintain relevance. Compared to Nissan's last take on BRE memorabilia, the IDx concept from the 2013 Tokyo Motor Show, this one comes well down on the lust meter. But hey, unlike the IDx, at least you can buy the 370Z.
