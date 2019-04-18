2020 Mini Clubman makes many mini changes

The mid-cycle refresh for the 2020 Mini Clubman brings small-scale cosmetic alterations from front to back. The new grille dominates the front end. It's no larger than before, but by getting rid of the black bumper shape for six horizontal bars optionally dressed in chrome, the opening looks bigger. Clubman S models still fit hexagonal mesh into the opening, smaller hexagons on the new model set off by the single chrome accent of the previous model.
New standard halogen headlights house larger reflectors and a black shield, the fog lights in the lower bumper illuminating as DRLs. The first set of optional LED headlights are arranged in a new design and employ LEDs for high and low beams. On these, an LED ring lights up to act as the primary DRL and the turn signal. A more feature-filled LED option includes adaptive headlights that can turn and adjust their brightness and throw automatically, and auto high-beam dipping. If we get that latter option in the U.S., it won't be with full functionality. The new rear LED taillights come standard and illuminate in a Union Jack pattern.
Three new colors join the palette: Indian Summer Red metallic, British Racing Green metallic, and Mini Yours Enigmatic Black metallic. Optional Piano Black exterior trim replaces chrome with the glossy black stuff, and an optional sport suspension lowers the ride height by 10 millimeters. Extra wheel choices come in 18-inch Multiray Spoke two-tone and MINI Yours British Spoke two-tone flavors, along with 19-inch John Cooper Works Circuit Spoke two-tone rims.
The Mini Yours program collects a suite of new personalization possibilities such as a sports steering wheel and a Leather Lounge Carbon Black interior leather treatment with a perforated Union Jack pattern on the seat headrests. Mini Yours ambient lighting treatments highlight the door bezels, cockpit bezel, cockpit and center console trim in hues to match three themes: Piano Black illuminated, Frozen Blue illuminated, and Fibre Alloy illuminated. A Union Jack emblem on the side windows marks the choice. A Leather Chester interior in Malt Brown, Indigo Blue, or Satellite Grey provides a different kind of flair.
The infotainment gains a permanent 4G-LTE SIM card for always-on connectivity and over-the-air updates. After debuting at Auto Shanghai, we await pricing before the model goes on sale later this year.
