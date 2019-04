Refreshed 2020 Jaguar XE gets upgraded interior

The XE compact sedan first launched in 2016 as a 2017 model. Callum said the exterior was too similar visually to the larger XF , so the designers added different shapes to the grille and bumpers to make it appear wider and lower, with larger front apertures. They also added new LED head- and taillights, which enabled them to slim them down. Overall, it adds a more muscular appearance to the sports sedan even as it consolidates powertrain options The 2020 Jaguar XE goes on sale in the U.S. this summer, starting at $40,895 including destination. It'll also come with the Jaguar EliteCare ownership package that includes perks like a five-year/60,000-mile warranty and complimentary scheduled maintenance.