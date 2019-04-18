Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!
Spy Shots

2020 BMW 4 Series drops its top during testing

Sometimes prototype testing is fun

Apr 18th 2019 at 2:44PM
  • BMW 4 Series convertible
  • Spy photos show top-down testing
The weather is finally getting nice again in a big part of the world, and it's not just us enjoying it. One of our spy photographers caught a 2020 BMW 4 Series convertible out testing with the roof down and a selection of windows up.

It's good to finally see how the car will look with the roof down since that's key feature of a convertible. The top is stowed neatly under a cover that's roughly flush with the trunk lid for a clean look. We previously discovered that the 4 Series convertible has switched to a fabric top instead of a folding hard top. In profile, we can also see that the nose of the new 4 Series is longer with more overhang than the outgoing model. The grille and lights look a little lower, too.

With the 3 Series sedan having launched last year, we're expecting the 4 Series coupe and convertible to follow this year. It will probably share powertrains with the 3 Series, too, meaning at least a 2.0-liter turbo inline-4 making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, as well as a 3.0-liter turbo inline-6 making 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Both engines will certainly be offered with an 8-speed automatic, and a manual is up in the air, since the 3 Series dropped it for this generation. Since it hasn't been offered previously, we're not expecting the hybrid powertrain to be offered, but BMW could always surprise us.
