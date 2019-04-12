Fiat gives 2019 124 Spider the Urbana Edition treatment

Fiat is celebrating the arrival of spring and drop-top cruising season by offering the blacked-out Urbana Edition treatment on the 124 Spider for the 2019 model year. The move follows the Urbana Edition rebranding — it was formerly called Urbana Trekking — first shown earlier this year on the 500L.
The package offers dark interior and exterior accents to the convertible roadster. It comes with Black Diamond 17-inch aluminum wheels fitted with performance tires, dual exhaust tips, black exterior accents and gloss-black finishes on the A-pillar bar bezel, seat-back pillar and side mirror caps. You also get front fog lamps.
Inside, the package gets you matte gray accents, plus leather and microfiber on the seats and wrapping the instrument panel and instrument cluster hood.
Fiat is offering the Urbana Edition package only on the Classica model of the 124 Spider for an extra $995, which brings the total cost to $27,680 including destination. It'll be on display next week at the New York International Auto Show.
Fiat refreshed the 124 Spider for 2019 by adding features including a rear backup camera, a standard seven-inch Fiat Connect 7.0 touchscreen and offering custom center-stripe design options on the entry-level Classica. The 124 Spider is heavily based on the Mazda Miata and built in the same plant in Japan, but it uses its own 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-four engine. You can read Autoblog's drivers' notes on the roadster from 2017.
