Fiat is hitting the reset button on the 500L Urbana

Fiat is refreshing something most people probably never even knew existed: the "Urbana" 500L. For 2019, the Urbana Edition offers a value-minded black-out appearance package in attempts to jazz up the less-than-jazzy XXL 500.
Fiat first introduced the 500L Urbana Trekking style package in 2014 for the 2015 model year. Since its introduction, the included trimmings have slightly changed, but the idea remains the same: a style package that aggregates numerous add-ons for a discount price. On 2018 models, the $395 option offered 17-inch black wheels, a black roof, and black side mirrors.
Now called the Urbana Edition, the package is still only available on the Trekking trim but now costs $595. It offers gloss black 17-inch wheels, Miron Black door handle accents, black side-body trim, black fog lamps, black side mirrors, and blacked-out fascias. The Urbana Edition is available in black Bronzo Metallizato, Bianco, Grigio Scuro, Verde Bosco, and a contrasting black roof remains optional.
Inside, Fiat only added minor changes. Black leather seats have contrasting copper stitching, and the dashboard features a copper 500 logo to signify the special edition.
The updated 2019 Fiat 500L Urbana Edition will be available starting this spring.
