Fisker teases electric crossover, considers 11 states for production

We have some new breadcrumbs to follow on Fisker's affordable battery-electric crossover planned for 2021. The company released a new teaser image, said it has hired a veteran executive who formerly oversaw manufacturing at Volkswagen and Toyota, and said it is considering at least 11 states for a production location.
First is the new teaser image, showing the still-unnamed 'ute in front three-quarters view. It gives a better sense of the crossover's raised stance and swept-back front glass than the previous frontal view, and it shows off the squared front wheel well, framing a seven-spoke wheel. There's also the slightest of definition of the rear hatch, courtesy of the dim brake light.
Fisker said it has appointed Don Jackson as its senior advisor of manufacturing to spearhead strategy and site selection. Jackson has more than 40 years of manufacturing leadership, having worked most recently as president of manufacturing at Volkswagen of America, overseeing VW's Chattanooga, Tennessee plant from 2008 to 2012. He previously as senior vice president of quality and production for Toyota's Texas operations and also oversaw Toyota's manufacturing operations in Kentucky. Since leaving VW, he has worked as a consultant on lean manufacturing and other best management practices.
He'll presumably continue to ply his trade in the United States, as Fisker says it's finalizing the selection of a location to build the SUV via an RFP process with at least 11 states. The company says California, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia are all in the running.
"I share Fisker's vision of driving mass electrification forward by producing more desirable EVs for the global market here in the United States, and I look forward to building a disruptive strategy that combines Fisker's unique business model with the very best manufacturing processes that assure unparalleled results and outstanding, reliable products," Jackson said in a statement. "The Fisker team is committed to exceeding customer expectations globally."
Fisker announced the new crossover last month, saying it would be priced below $40,000, will feature an 80-plus kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is targeting a range of about 300 miles in a bid to take on Tesla and its own forthcoming Model Y crossover. Final pricing and a drivable prototype is anticipated by the end of 2019. The vehicle is expected to launch in the second half of 2021.
