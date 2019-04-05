Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!
Jeep Gladiator adventures | Autoblog Podcast #575

We dive deep into the drive experience in this special episode

Apr 5th 2019 at 3:47PM
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Senior Editor Alex Kierstein for a special episode all about the Jeep Gladiator. They were among the first in the world to drive Jeep's Wrangler-based midsize pickup. Jeremy went on the first drive of the Gladiator, after which Alex took the Gladiator on a multi-day, 1,200-mile road trip. Wonder what it's like to use in everyday driving? These guys have done it. How is it off road? We'll tell you all about it. What are the different trims like? We've got that, too. We'll even tell you how we'd spend our own money on one of these bad boys.

