How would you build a Jeep Gladiator?
The time has finally come for all those patient souls who were anxiously awaiting the official Jeep Gladiator online configurator to spend untold hours obsessing over every trim level, option package and paint color. We're suckers for a good configurator tool too, so our staff spent some time speccing out the Gladiators we'd buy with our own money.
Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore
I would seriously consider actually buying a Gladiator at some point, and I've spec-ed them out all sorts of ways. My mood today was simple. A Sport S model in Billet Silver. I tried to do a basic Sport model, but I really need power doors, and the S opens up a lot of other comforts, like the cold weather pack and running boards, which I'd want if I were to own this truck. I also went with the spray-in bedliner and seven-inch Uconnect screen.
The Pentastar V6 is all that's available now, and that's fine with me. The diesel and hybrid are intriguing, but this motor is excellent and I'd strongly consider it even if the others were on offer. I thought about the manual, but living with it would be a chore. Otherwise, this is basically what I'd put in my own garage. Simple and a bit stealthy for $43,815.
Assistant Editor Zac Palmer
I can’t justify going all out and getting the Gladiator in the pricey Rubicon trim, so I went with the basic Sport S instead. If I wanted the ultimate in off-roading, I’d buy a Wrangler. This gets me away from those steelies and nets some basic features like power windows and power door locks. How nice. I went with the automatic transmission, mostly because I think it will make life easier when towing — I selected the “Max Tow Package” for this very reason, too.
Orange was a no brainer for me, and I also optioned the 7-inch UConnect screen to get Android Auto capability. Somehow this brought my Gladiator up to $44,810. This truck is still the coolest one on the market to me, but the Jeep pricing is hard to swallow.
Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder
I’d get a fairly simple version of the Gladiator. I’d start with the Sport with the six-speed manual, add the cheaper towing package, anti-spin diff (which adds all-terrain tires), spray-in bedliner and tonneau cover, and that’s it. All in, that’s an MSRP of $36,905.
This thing would probably spend most of its life at our cottage in Northern Michigan. I’d use it to get to some of the sandy clearings on state land where we go shooting, make grocery or propane runs into town, pull the occasional toy or light camper and play around on some of the wooded trails.
Once it was off warranty, I’d consider giving it a bit of a lift, or some other project mods I could do with my kid. At that point, it’d almost certainly be the car my large son would learn to drive in. It might even be the first car he’d own, and it would come packed with fond, somewhat ridiculous memories.
Road Test Editor Reese Counts
Unlike some other editors on staff, I have no personal history with Jeeps. I think most Jeeps look cool, and I wouldn't mind owning an old XJ Cherokee or SJ Wagoneer, but I've never had a desire to own a Wrangler. I'm just not super into off-roading, and the Wrangler's compromises always outshone its cool factor in my mind. That said, the new model drives better than ever, and the extra refinement might just sway my heart.
My ideal model would be a Punk'n Metallic Gladiator Overland. I dig the looks and capabilities of the Rubicon and respect the bare honesty of the Sport and Sport S, but I want the one that's going to be the best on the road. I added lots of options, including the cold-weather package, adaptive cruise, blind-spot monitoring, LED lighting and remote entry. Other upgrades include the limited-slip diff, a body-color hardtop with a headliner, a spray-in bedliner and an upgraded audio system. At $51,450, it's not cheap, but it's the only one I would want to own.
Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski
I was pretty young in 1986 when my dad brought home a brand-new Jeep CJ-7, but I remember thinking it was pretty much the coolest thing I'd ever seen. Like dad's old CJ, I opted for classic black paint for my mythical Jeep Gladiator.
I initially priced out a Sport, then a Sport S, but eventually settled on an Overland after getting to the end of each build and seeing where pricing landed. Trucks these days are expensive, and the Gladiator I built is no exception. I kept the six-speed manual (of course), and optioned up with the anti-spin rear diff, trailer tow package, tonneau cover and spray-in bedliner.
For convenience, I went with the Uconnect 7 package in order to get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and I checked the boxes for keyless entry, the premium audio system and wireless bluetooth speaker, just because I think it's cool.
Add it all up and my Gladiator rings the registers at $47,395 including destination.
Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale
Since my colleague John basically built the Gladiator I would choose for my real-life self, I decided I'd go with the one that the me with nearly unlimited funds would build. That means a do-everything off-roader. I went with the Rubicon that comes standard with 33-inch all-terrain tires 4.10 gears, locking differentials and electronic disconnecting anti-roll bars. I stuck with the manual transmission because I love shifting for myself, and I picked a bright orange color for additional fun. A winch-compatible bumper sounded good for other aftermarket features I would probably add, as did the built-in auxiliary switches.
But this is a civilized daily driver, too. I added blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, the big 8.4-inch touchscreen, heated seats and steering wheel, LED lights and body-color hardtop. And to make it more functional, I added the towing package and spray-in bed liner.
Of course, all those features add up. Specifically, they add up to $10,095, bringing the total cost of the Rubicon to $55,135. Yikes. Like I said, this is the truck I would build if I was making some serious bank. Otherwise, I'll have the Snyder special.