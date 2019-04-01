slide-7552659

I would seriously consider actually buying a Gladiator at some point, and I've spec-ed them out all sorts of ways. My mood today was simple. A Sport S model in Billet Silver. I tried to do a basic Sport model, but I really need power doors, and the S opens up a lot of other comforts, like the cold weather pack and running boards, which I'd want if I were to own this truck. I also went with the spray-in bedliner and seven-inch Uconnect screen.

The Pentastar V6 is all that's available now, and that's fine with me. The diesel and hybrid are intriguing, but this motor is excellent and I'd strongly consider it even if the others were on offer. I thought about the manual, but living with it would be a chore. Otherwise, this is basically what I'd put in my own garage. Simple and a bit stealthy for $43,815.