Flaneurz lets you add wheels to your favorite shoes

Transcript: Flaneurz transforms your favorite pair of shoes into detachable roller skates. The first step is to buy a pair of compatible shoes, then on the Flaneurz e-shop choose between three rolling parts classified from 'first' to 'premium'. Finally, send your shoes into Flaneurz and they'll do the rest. Your shoes must be new with a flat sole made from rubber material. Minimum sole thickness must be 7 mm in the front and 13 mm in the back. The skates are manually manufactured in France, but shipping is free worldwide. You can customize your shoes by choosing your wheels, liseret and plate color.
Customize your own shoes here or snag a pair of already converted Converse Pro Leather 76s here on Amazon.
