VW Arteon is finally going on sale, and now we have a price

Volkswagen just announced pricing for its long-awaited (and delayed) Arteon. Originally pegged for an on-sale date in mid-2018, Volkswagen says the liftback sedan is finally going to hit dealers in April. The starting price is $36,840 for the base SE front-wheel drive model and $38,640 for the all-wheel drive version after the $995 destination fee.
Attractive styling and upmarket features are the main selling points for VW's newest sedan. It was supposed to replace the swoopy CC promptly, but that plan went out the window when the CC was discontinued after the 2017 model year and the Arteon was still nowhere in sight. The Arteon has been on sale in Germany since 2017, so the car in its current form is already a couple years old. Other markets get a choice of engines, but U.S.-bound Arteons will all be powered by VW's venerable 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It's not short on power, pumping out 268 horses and 258 pound-feet of twist in this tune. Volkswagen pairs the engine to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Fuel economy numbers have popped up recently, and the front-wheel drive model is rated at 22 mpg city, 31 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined. The 4Motion all-wheel drive model dips down to 20/27/23 (city/highway/combined) mpg ratings.
VW plans to offer the Arteon in three trim levels: SE, SEL and SEL Premium. All-wheel drive is available on every trim. The SEL starts at $40,990, which adds features like LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather seats, ambient lighting, VW's Digital Cockpit instrument cluster and adaptive cruise control. Step up to the SEL Premium and you get 19-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, massaging driver's seat and Dynaudio premium sound among other niceties. If you want a sportier appearance, the R-Line package is available with 19-inch wheels for $1,265, or with 20-inch wheels for $1,765.
