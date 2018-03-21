2019 Volkswagen Arteon gets R-Line treatment

Volkswagen has opted to offer the sporty R-Line design package to its all-new 2019 Arteon. The gussied-up four-door coupe will make its public debut at the New York International Auto Show next week and will be available on every trim level when the Arteon goes on sale in the fall.
R-Line treatments include badging, 19- or 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, a sportier bumper with glossy black-finished air intakes, air inlets and cover panels, and a subtle gloss-black rear spoiler. Inside, the R-Line logo appears on the start screen of the Modular Infotainment Platform II and the stainless-steel door sills. There's also contrasting stitching on the steering wheel and shift knob, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, metallic decor pieces, stainless steel pedal covers and a black headliner.
The Arteon, which is built on VW's MQB platform, was introduced as a European model last year in Geneva. It replaces the CC sedan as a more upmarket fastback and is expected to start around $38,000. It comes equipped at all levels with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 268 horsepower and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels, though 4Motion all-wheel drive will be an option.
Further down the line could be a shooting brake version and the option of the 3.6-liter V6 that powers the Atlas SUV.
