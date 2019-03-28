This cargo bag is Tuff enough for your truck

Transcript: Tuff truck bags are designed to keep your cargo dry, making it easy and convenient to maximize storage in your truck. The bags measure 40" wide x 50" long x 22" tall fitting both full-size and mid-size truck beds. They hold 26 cubic feet of interior cargo space. Bags are made from weatherproof, waterproof, non-breathable PVC material. Four adjustable bungee cords are included with each tuff truck bag for fastening. They roll up for easy storage when not in use giving you full access to your truck bed. The Amazon price is $169.95.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
