2021 Honda Fit spied looking sleeker, perkier

One of our spy photographers has caught the next-generation Honda Fit out testing again. There's less camouflage on this model, and we even get a look at the interior. Overall, the car looks sleeker and cuter than the chunky, aggressive current model.
In profile, the new Fit has a more swept back windshield. The nose stands a bit more proud than before, and the hood doesn't blend quite as seamlessly into the windshield pillars. Acres of glass are still present, though, so visibility should still be remarkable. Looking closely, there appear to be plastic fender flares over the wheel arches, which might indicate Honda will offer a crossover-inspired model.
Looking at the car's front fascia, we can clearly see that the Fit is getting huge, cheerful triangular headlights rather like the second-generation's. But these have LED accents and what look like projector lenses. Around at the back, the taillights have changed from a vertical layout that reaches the roof, to a horizontal design that extends into the hatch.
We also get a peek at the interior. The center stack is topped with a large and prominent touch screen. It does have a large volume knob, and the climate controls still use simple, attractive knobs. Somewhat surprisingly for a low-end car like the Fit, the gauge cluster has been replaced with a screen. It looks like there may be light up bars on either side for readouts of fuel level and such.
This prototype looks pretty far along the development cycle, but we also haven't heard anything about the next generation from Honda. As such, we're going with an estimated model year of 2021, which is soon, but not too soon. We doubt it will be revealed until sometime in the next auto show cycle.
In profile, the new Fit has a more swept back windshield. The nose stands a bit more proud than before, and the hood doesn't blend quite as seamlessly into the windshield pillars. Acres of glass are still present, though, so visibility should still be remarkable. Looking closely, there appear to be plastic fender flares over the wheel arches, which might indicate Honda will offer a crossover-inspired model.
Looking at the car's front fascia, we can clearly see that the Fit is getting huge, cheerful triangular headlights rather like the second-generation's. But these have LED accents and what look like projector lenses. Around at the back, the taillights have changed from a vertical layout that reaches the roof, to a horizontal design that extends into the hatch.
We also get a peek at the interior. The center stack is topped with a large and prominent touch screen. It does have a large volume knob, and the climate controls still use simple, attractive knobs. Somewhat surprisingly for a low-end car like the Fit, the gauge cluster has been replaced with a screen. It looks like there may be light up bars on either side for readouts of fuel level and such.
This prototype looks pretty far along the development cycle, but we also haven't heard anything about the next generation from Honda. As such, we're going with an estimated model year of 2021, which is soon, but not too soon. We doubt it will be revealed until sometime in the next auto show cycle.