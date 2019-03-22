2019 Toyota Prius C Drivers' Notes Review | Sunsetting the C

There's an inkling of fun hiding in the handling, largely thanks to this car only weighing about 2,500 pounds. It's all about fuel economy when it comes to the right pedal, though. Don't expect anything, and you might be slightly less disappointed after putting your foot down.

The interior on our top trim LE model was about all one could expect from this budget vehicle. However, the steering wheel feels as though it's coated in a plastic akin to high-grit sandpaper. I'll forever be confused how this material was the final choice. It didn't feel good at the start of my commute, and was quite bothersome after an hour of holding onto and turning the wheel.

With Toyota slashing the Prius C from the lineup, you might be able to snag a good deal. If absolute space efficiency and a cheap cost of ownership are your only two priorities, then this might be worthy of a test drive. However, I'd wait for the Corolla Hybrid to roll into dealerships, and drive home in a far superior car.



Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale: Just like Zac, I can't find any reason to recommend the Prius C to anyone. It's very likely the slowest car for sale in America. I felt like I had to floor it everywhere to keep up with traffic, and highway on-ramps were always a little nerve-wracking. The engine has a coarse thrum nearly all the time, and the CVT has all the old rubber-band feeling of older, less advanced CVTs. What did help make up for the slowness was the fact that I was still getting around 40 mpg without trying.



Then there's the interior, which is full of very cheap plastics and plain, outdated displays. The driving position is strange, too, and I never quite felt comfortable behind the wheel. It's not especially quiet on the highway either. It really feels like it's 15 to 20 years older than it is.



An even bigger problem than feeling slow and outdated, is its price. The base Prius C starts at $22,460, and ours came in at $24,534. While I personally don't like the way the regular Prius drives, it offers more power, better fuel economy and a nicer, roomier interior for a base price of $24,700. That's only about $2,300 more than the base Prius C, and less than $200 more than the one we tested. That's just within the Toyota family. There are many other compelling hybrids, particularly the arch Prius rival Hyundai Ioniq. It offers fuel economy and space on par with the regular Prius, but with a more fun driving experience, and it starts at just $23,320, less than our tested Prius C and only about $900 more than the base one.



The one thing that makes me prefer it to other Prii (I still think the official plural is dumb) is the ride and handling. The steering is reasonably responsive and weighted well, and body lean isn't too bad. It also doesn't feel floaty like the bigger Prius models. In the end though, the Prius C is too little for too much.