Toyota Prius c to be cancelled in favor of 2020 Corolla Hybrid

The Toyota Prius c is in its last days. Toyota has confirmed to Autoblog that its smallest and cheapest hybrid, on sale since 2012, will be leaving the line-up to make way for the slightly larger and more frugal 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid.
A Toyota spokesperson confirmed earlier reports and added that 2019 Prius c stock is already limited, with approximately 700 left in stock. "The transition to Corolla Hybrid (should be) in the next couple of months." Toyota had already reduced the number of Prius c trim levels for 2019.
The 2020 Corolla Hybrid is going on sale this spring, and its fuel economy figures were released earlier this month, with an estimate 53 mpg city, 52 mpg highway and 52 mpg combined. That's comparable to most trim levels of the regular Toyota Prius, whereas the Prius c can "only" manage 48 mpg city, 43 mpg highway and 46 mpg combined. That's not that much in terms of actual gasoline burned, but then again, it's also much smaller and produces a paltry 99 horsepower. The Corolla will produce more.
Pricing has not been announced for the 2020 Corolla Hybrid, but the 2019 Prius c starts at $21,530. The regular Prius starts at $23,770.
While it makes sense in theory that one Toyota hybrid will replace another, the Corolla Hybrid is a much different vehicle than the Prius c, and in fact, much closer in size and refinement to the regular Prius. Assuming pricing isn't considerably lower, Toyota will be selling two vehicles that are awfully similar on paper. In person, they'll be very different in style as well as body style, so perhaps that's enough justification for Toyota hybrid buyers. The negative reaction to the current Prius' styling could certainly play a role in the decision to provide a more conventionally styled Prius alternative.
