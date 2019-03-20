First production Jeep Gladiator rolls off the line in Toledo

We have good news for everyone who has been anxiously awaiting the chance to park a 2020 Jeep Gladiator in their driveway. Social media channels are blowing up with pictures and videos of the very first regular production Gladiator to roll down the line at the factory in Toledo, and the team at Jeep Gladiator Forum have conveniently gathered up the evidence and put it all into one place.
This particular Gladiator is a Rubicon model painted Billet Silver, and it's fitted with the Trail Rail system and a tonneau cover for the pickup truck bed. That means those bits and pieces ought to be ready to order at launch without delay. Eagle-eyed forum members also figured out that this Rubicon is wearing Falken Wildpeak All Terrain tires.
There's a good chance that the initial mix of Gladiators will include vehicles that were ordered right off the bat by paying customers, along with spec-built trucks to fill up dealer lots across the United States within the next couple of months. In other words, you can expect to see brand-new Jeep pickup trucks on the street just in time for summer.
This particular Gladiator is a Rubicon model painted Billet Silver, and it's fitted with the Trail Rail system and a tonneau cover for the pickup truck bed. That means those bits and pieces ought to be ready to order at launch without delay. Eagle-eyed forum members also figured out that this Rubicon is wearing Falken Wildpeak All Terrain tires.
There's a good chance that the initial mix of Gladiators will include vehicles that were ordered right off the bat by paying customers, along with spec-built trucks to fill up dealer lots across the United States within the next couple of months. In other words, you can expect to see brand-new Jeep pickup trucks on the street just in time for summer.