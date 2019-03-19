Buying an at-home charging unit for your EV just got easier. Amazon is now selling and installing EV chargers for electric and plug-in Kias. To take advantage of the new program you'll need a Kia Niro EV, Soul EV, or Niro PHEV. Three level 2 car chargers are being sold through this partnership. Brands include Bosch, Chargepoint, and Juicebox. Once you select the unit you want simply set an appointment. Amazon arranges for an electrician to come to your home. They'll see if any changes need to be made to support the charge unit then install it. The program is backed by Amazon's "Happiness Guarantee." Amazon also sells and installs at-home charge units for automakers other than Kia.
Click here to learn more about the program
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
