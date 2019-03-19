Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!
2020 Toyota Supra: Here's what it looks like in every color offered

Nitro Yellow, Downshift Blue, Phantom Matte Gray and more

Mar 19th 2019 at 11:05AM
It would be an understatement to say that there are strong feelings on both sides of the Toyota Supra argument. Most either love it, or abhor it. This one is for the former, because Toyota has given us the full color palette for the 2020 model year car. If you were thinking about hopping on the Supra bandwagon when it came out, here's your chance to begin formulating the configuration you want.

The first Supras built will all be the Launch Editions, available in Absolute Zero White, Nocturnal Black and Renaissance Red 2.0. All of those feature the red mirror cap accents and black wheels. In fall of this year the rest of the color options become available. Nitro Yellow has to be a front runner on many folks' lists — this one is only a $400 option. But Downshift Blue looks like it could be another popular way to spec the Supra.

Then we get to the less interesting shades of gray, silver and white. Of those colors, the Phantom Matte Gray catches our eye online, just as it did at the Detroit Auto Show on the stand. Matte paint isn't a popular choice for the car buying masses, but it looks right at home on the Supra. The only downside on the matte paint is the pricey $1,200 upcharge, so you better really like it. Toyota offers a solid, deep black option called Nocturnal Black for those that want to keep things simple and elegant, too. Check out the full range in the gallery above.

If you somehow didn't catch the Supra vitals back in January, know that it's powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that makes 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. The rear-wheel drive two-door coupe is only available in an automatic transmission, and it starts at $50,920. If you want to be one of the first on the road with one, you'll need to grab a Launch Edition, which costs $56,180.
