Happy St. Patrick's Day! Here's a green Ford Mustang drifting a four-leaf clover

Happy St. Patrick's Day, Autoblog readers! To celebrate, we've got about the most appropriate video we can think of. It comes to us from Ford Performance and features Vaughn Gittin Jr. drifting a Ford Mustang. But it's not just any Mustang, it makes 900 horsepower and is bright green with green underglow. On top of that, he's drifting a highway clover-leaf interchange. We told you this was highly appropriate.
Aside from the St. Patrick's day theme, we love this video because it's a bit of car enthusiast wish fulfillment. Who of us hasn't looked at highway ramps and thought, man it would be cool to rip around these, tires screaming. Probably ourselves screaming, too.
With that being said, we also feel we should remind readers that you really shouldn't do this in real life. Just as in car commercials, this is a professional driver on a closed course. So just enjoy this video and have a safe and happy St. Patrick's Day.
