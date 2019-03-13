2020 BMW M2 CS spied up close in winter testing

BMW isn't resting on its laurels with the spectacular 2019 M2 Competition, and here's some physical proof. We're looking at photos of the 2020 BMW M2 CS, and there isn't much left to the imagination. Close-up shots show the small styling changes coming for the track-focused coupe. A more aggressive front lip and bigger trunk spoiler are the most obvious changes. The front fascia doesn't appear greatly different, and the wheels look like the winter option BMW uses on the Competition. It's difficult to tell much from these photos, but a carbon fiber roof is expected.
Most of the adjustments for the CS are going to be under the skin, and we know a lot of what's coming thanks to a leak last month. The big headline from that story was 455 horsepower from the S55 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. With that much power, the M3 and M4 become a bit of an afterthought, unless you need the extra space. The M2 CS is expected to be offered in both the six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT. Carbon ceramic brakes that aren't available on the M2 Competition are supposedly going to be optional for a large sum, as well.
Then there's the price. The M2 Competition begins at $59,895 after destination charges. Adding somewhere around 55 horsepower to the equation is no small upgrade to an already potent setup, so prices could run wild here. There's also the question of exclusivity and the cache that comes with the CS badge. Needless to say, something in the $80,000-$90,000 range wouldn't be at all surprising. Find that to be a bit wonky for a 2 Series? We understand, but if it somehow improves on the already stupid-fun Competition, this car is going to be one to mark down in history.
