BMW M2 CS coming later this year with 445 horsepower

About a year ago, a Bimmerpost power user called "ynguldyn" posted key info on the 2020 Toyota Supra months before the Japanese coupe was unveiled, and that info was spot on. The mystery poster is back with specs on the coming BMW M2 CS, a hotter version of the M2 Competition (pictured, which we just drove) seen in various spy shots but so unknown that BMW watchers weren't sure if it would be called CS or CSL. According to ynguldyn, CS is the name, the Coupe Sport trim to pack 445 horsepower and a manual transmission.If the power number comes truth, that's a mighty figure for a couple of reasons. BMW put the M4's 405-hp S55 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six in the M2 Competition for emissions reasons, and installed a larger kidney grille and front intakes for cooling. But the carmaker is reported to have said it couldn't make the M2 more powerful because the M2's various nostrils couldn't inhale enough air to deal with a higher tune. It appears the guys in white coats found the key to that conundrum.
The other reason 455 hp makes a splash is because that would give the M2 CS one equine more than the M3 and M4 with the Competition package. True, the M3 and M4 have gone out of production while we wait on the next-gen cars. But the M2 CS could still lord over its bigger brothers for a year.
Ynguldyn says the transmission options will be "both manual and DCT," which we'll figure is a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch.
A carbon roof — which BMW didn't offer on the M2 Competition to ensure daylight between it and the M4 — will come standard. Black Sapphire, Alpine White, and Hockenheim Silver are the three traditional color choices, joined by the new Misano Blue. A black interior is predicted to be the only choice, with an Alcantara-covered steering wheel among the few options.
M Carbon ceramic brakes can supposedly be added; they aren't an option on the M2 Competition. Those brakes add $8,150 to the price of an M4 Competition.
Price is the touchy subject regarding the M2 CS. BMW priced the 2019 M4 CS — which couldn't be had with a manual transmission — at $103,100, about $30,000 more than the M4 Competition. The M2 Competition starts at $58,900, and everything from $68K to $80K has been mooted. There were stories long ago about the M2 CS being limited to 1,000 units, though. If that's the case, price won't matter.
