Fisker teases $40,000 mass-volume EV to be revealed on March 18

Announcing our "close" to $40,000 pure electric vehicle with a teaser picture & some tech details on March 18th. #fisker #ElectricVehicle #batterytech #EVs #automotive #cars #affordableev pic.twitter.com/GuJYAQTA4C— Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) March 8, 2019
It will compete somewhere around the BMW X3 ICE category and Tesla Model Y EV segment. The only thing we know about its looks beyond the A-pillar and side mirror is Fisker's desire "to make it really futuristic-looking." At the same time, "it has to be very versatile because we obviously want to get into a certain high volume with the vehicle."
That's changed due to focus on the volume model. In an interview with CleanTechnica last September, Fisker said "we will go faster to the affordable, high-volume vehicle and the EMotion could come out either simultaneously or even after the high-volume vehicle."
No doubt one timetable issue is the battery — Fisker wants a solid-state battery for the $40,000 car and the EMotion. In-house R&D has advanced to building small test units by hand. By the end of the year he wants batteries large enough to test in a car, and to have found a manufacturing partner to produce the batteries, followed by on-road testing throughout 2020. Fisker Inc has secured 15 patents so far for solid-state battery technology with 2.5 times the energy density of current lithium-ion batteries. The goal is 400 miles on a full charge and a full recharge in 10 minutes or less.
We'll know more in a few days. Whatever waits under the covers will be judged against this standard: "We have to be so radical that we take the people who's maybe jumping ship from the big car makers. Plus, we also have to go in and see if we can get some people excited from, let's say, Tesla, for instance, right?"