Fisker teases $40,000 mass-volume EV to be revealed on March 18

Radical, versatile design with a solid state battery planned for 2021

Mar 12th 2019 at 8:35AM
Fisker news hasn't washed across the transom in a while, but Danish designer Henrik Fisker has been making waves. In one week, his latest venture, Fisker Inc., will debut a new battery-electric vehicle that will cost "close to $40,000." Based on the teaser photo and Fisker's comments about the car, we're expecting a small crossover. To be built in the U.S. and expected to launch in 2021, this will be the company's volume model eventually aiming for several hundred thousand sales per year.



It will compete somewhere around the BMW X3 ICE category and Tesla Model Y EV segment. The only thing we know about its looks beyond the A-pillar and side mirror is Fisker's desire "to make it really futuristic-looking." At the same time, "it has to be very versatile because we obviously want to get into a certain high volume with the vehicle."
Everything's still in flux, and Fisker has learned not to promise hard dates, so we won't be surprised if dates and specs change even after the March 18 reveal. A year ago, when the Fisker EMotion debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show, we wrote that it's "set to launch by the end of 2019, with a starting price of $129,000. The company is currently taking reservations for $2,000 at its website."

That's changed due to focus on the volume model. In an interview with CleanTechnica last September, Fisker said "we will go faster to the affordable, high-volume vehicle and the EMotion could come out either simultaneously or even after the high-volume vehicle."

No doubt one timetable issue is the battery — Fisker wants a solid-state battery for the $40,000 car and the EMotion. In-house R&D has advanced to building small test units by hand. By the end of the year he wants batteries large enough to test in a car, and to have found a manufacturing partner to produce the batteries, followed by on-road testing throughout 2020. Fisker Inc has secured 15 patents so far for solid-state battery technology with 2.5 times the energy density of current lithium-ion batteries. The goal is 400 miles on a full charge and a full recharge in 10 minutes or less.

We'll know more in a few days. Whatever waits under the covers will be judged against this standard: "We have to be so radical that we take the people who's maybe jumping ship from the big car makers. Plus, we also have to go in and see if we can get some people excited from, let's say, Tesla, for instance, right?"

