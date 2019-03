This 2020 Toyota Supra packs a turbocharged 2JZ

Despite some reservations, we're generally pretty excited for the new fifth-gen Toyota Supra . The coupe was co-developed with BMW , sharing much with the new 2019 BMW Z4 convertible , including a powertrain. You can compare the specs on the pair right here . The Supra's engine may not be made by Toyota , but, like past Supras, all six cylinders are arranged in a row. The new engine is powerful and sure to be as smooth as butter, but it's always going to live in the shadow of the venerable 2JZ-GTE from the fourth-gen Supra. To help blend old and new, D1 Grand Prix drift champion Daigo Saito's new 2020 Supra drift car is powered by an old Toyota 2JZ.We only have a few photos and some hashtags to go on, but it's pretty clear that it's not a BMW engine under the hood. Generally, BMW inline-sixes are mounted at a slight angle, including in the new Supra. This one is mounted upright. The exposed cam gears at the front of the engine are also a typical feature found on modified 2JZs. The engine is fitted with a carbon-fiber intake and a big, fat turbo, though it's unclear just how much power it's making. Whatever the output, we're sure the 2JZ can handle it with relative ease.The rest of the car has been worked over, too. The front and rear tracks are significantly wider than stock with wider fenders to match. There's a wing at the rear that's even larger than the one we saw on the Supra GT4 that debuted last week in Geneva. The interior has been gutted and fitted with a roll cage. Other mods include fans in the trunk, a carbon-fiber roof and a new suspension setup.This A90 appears to have been prepared by Fat Five Racing in Japan. Saito plans to race the car in this year's D1 Grand Prix drift championship , the premier drift series in Japan.