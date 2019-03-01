Toyota shows new Supra GT4 racing car at Geneva Motor Show

Remember the time a year ago when the 2020 Toyota Supra was yet to be revealed but Toyota brought a racing version to the Geneva Motor Show? You can now live that moment again, as Toyota is bringing a new Supra racing version to the Geneva Motor Show.
The video and image pack Toyota has released of the new Supra GT4 concept show a neat and stylishly made racer, with different aero and livery compared to the racing car concept of a year ago; interestingly, the race car retains the Supra's dashboard screen. The concept previews the customer motorsports version of the fifth generation Supra, aimed for privateers in endurance racing. The Supra GT4 will be seen at the Nürburgring 24 Hours race this year, and in 2020, the GT500 class car will take part in the Super GT series. That particular racing version was shown in early January before the Supra's Detroit debut.
For the GT4, there's the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge to attend, too, as well as Asian series like the Blancpain GT World Challenge and Super Endurance Series. The 3.0-liter straight-six turbo is taken from the production car, and we're sure the racing version has put the testing hours in on the Nürburgring Nordschleife track.
