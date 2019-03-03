This longboard uses 8 wheels to ride smoothly over any surface

Transcript: The allrover stair-rover longboard rides smoothly over obstacles. Riders can even glide down stairs thanks to the unique eight-wheeled mechanism. The wheels bounce independently and conform to the shape of each step. It has custom 50 degree aluminum trucks for easier turning. And the ply maple deck has a handle that makes it easy for carrying. The board weighs 9 lbs and can support up to 220 lbs. You can replace the bearings, wheels, bushings, grip tape, and the deck. The board costs $139.99 and you can buy it now on Amazon. Learn more at allrover.com
Purchase here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Purchase here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.