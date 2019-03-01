2020 Volkswagen Golf caught from all angles

We recently got a look at the 2020 Volkswagen Golf hatchback that was virtually undisguised. Unfortunately, the photo was grainy, and there was only one image. To supplement that, we've got additional spy shots of a somewhat more covered prototype, but in high-resolution and from pretty much all angles. They show the car to be evolutionary, but generally lower, wider and sleeker. And despite the camouflage, we can actually make out a few details not noticeable in the older photo.
At the front, the fascia appears to be lower, and that look is emphasized by how the top of the headlights align with the top of the grille, leaving most of the lights to dip below. The grille itself is even thinner than before, too. The headlights still wrap around the front fascia, but they now have more curves along the bottom edges and little extensions like winglets that come off the trailing edge of the lights.
Moving along the car, we can see that the windshield isn't nearly as upright, giving the Mk. 8 Golf a sleeker overall look. The mirror posts have moved from the corner of the window down onto the sheetmetal of the door. The C-pillar leans farther forward now, and the window line and hatch follow suit, furthering the sleek look of the new car. The character lines along the car's flanks now extend all the way to the taillights that also feature more shape in the form of little drop-down sections.
We expect to see the new Golf make its debut at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show. It will likely be on the latest iteration of the MQB platform, with the electric Golf using a version of the new MEB platform that will be used on the I.D. models. Regular Golfs will likely come with a version of the 1.5-liter gas engine available in current European models. The GTI will probably still use a 2.0-liter engine, but bumped up to around 250 horsepower, and the Golf R could see as much as 350 ponies under the hood.
