Maserati Levante Launch Edition debuts with pretty matte blue paint

Maserati has some small fish news today for the Geneva Motor Show: It plans to introduce a Levante Trofeo Launch Edition and ultimately sell 100 across the globe to kick off sales of the high-performance crossover.
We're mostly taken by the Blu Emozione matte paint on the one shown here. Carbon fiber inserts on the bumpers, side skirts and hood make up the exterior changes for the Launch Edition. If you don't opt for the purplish blue (but why wouldn't you?), then Giallo Modenese and Rosso Magma are also on the table. For the less Italian inclined, that means yellow and red.
Only 22-inch wheels will be fitted to the Launch Edition, with the choice being either a glossy or matte finish. Brake calipers are then painted in blue, yellow, red or silver. We'd have to recommend the blue calipers to go with the blue paint.
Unique interior elements include a special, full-grain black leather. The Trofeo logo is embroidered on the headrests, and there's color-contrasting stitching throughout. The stitching's color corresponds to the exterior paint color you chose.
The Trofeo is the hottest version in the Levante lineup, fitted with the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 assembled by Ferrari in Maranello — note, the V8 is Ferrari-derived but not identical to the V8 out of the 488. We drove it awhile back and found it to be more than enticing as a performance SUV. Pricing for the Launch Edition is not currently available, but a normal Trofeo starts at $171,475.
