Audi R8 V10 Decennium celebrates 10 years of 10 cylinders

It's been 10 years since Audi bolted its V10 in the middle of the R8. In 2009, the 5.2-liter was good for 525 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. The coming R8 V10 will make 562 hp and 406 lb-ft, and the V10 Performance will produce 611 hp and 417 lb-ft. To celebrate a decade of 10-cylinder brute force and an enormous trophy case of motorsport victories, Audi's prepared the R8 V10 Decennium to launch with the next-generation coupe later this year. Only 222 examples will be made.
Available in the coupe bodystyle only, the Decennium comes in matte Daytona Gray paint. Five metallic hues and one pearl effect color are also on the color menu, but owners will want a hue that matches the Decennium's numerous bronze accents. The intake manifold and milled 20-inch wheels are done up in the umber glow in contrast with the gloss black front spoiler, side sill and diffuser, and gloss carbon fiber side blades and mirror housings.
The black interior gets set off by inlaid carbon fiber, black and copper stitching in the sports seats, and an Alcantara steering wheel and shift lever. The mixed-metal theme continues with copper-colored center and door armrests, and a copper stripe at 12 o'clock on the steering wheel. Decennium logos appear throughout, including one badge in a semi-matte finish with a surface that's been "roughed a few thousandths of a millimeter using a special powder." Because Audi.
The special-edition R8 V10 will never keep its secret day or night, thanks to puddle lights that shine "Decennium" on the ground, and an included car cover with "Decennium" embroidered in bronze.
