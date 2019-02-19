2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition goes out in style

With no successor planned, next year will mark the end of the road for Mercedes-Benz's smallest roadster, the SLC-Class, with a special Final Edition. That means the end of a model line that started in 1996 when the company revealed the SLK roadster, which had the company's first retractable hardtop.
The Final Edition will be available as either the four-cylinder SLC 300 or the six-cylinder Mercedes-AMG SLC 43. The headlining feature of the Final Edition models are special colors, the best of which is the Sun Yellow paint color shown above. It's a tribute to the Yellowstone color the SLK launched in, also known as Sunburst Yellow in the U.S. It looks lovely on the SLC, and makes us hope Mercedes offers bright colors on more of its cars. Prospective buyers should take note that in the U.S., this color will only be available on the SLC 43, whereas it will be available on the SLC 300 in Europe. The other color, which will be on the American SLC 300, is a less striking Selenite Grey.
Both SLC Final Edition models will also get black trim on the door handles, mirrors and other exterior tidbits. Inside, each car will get black and gray leather upholstery and aluminum dashboard trim. The SLC 300 also gets a slightly lower sport suspension, drilled brake rotors and AMG Styling front and rear bumpers. The SLC 43 gets unique black wheels with yellow rims.
These capstone SLC roadsters will be shown to the public at the Geneva Motor Show next month. U.S. sales won't begin until late 2020, though. Pricing hasn't been announced, but will likely be available close to the launch date.
