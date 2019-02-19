2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty starts at just over $35,000

Pricing has been announced for the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty models, and they are barely more expensive than the old models. The 2019 Ram 2500 starts at $35,090, just $350 more than the outgoing version. The base 3500 model starts at $36,540, which is only $400 more than before. The chassis cab version starts at $36,445. This pricing keeps the new Ram close to the price of the current price leader, the Ford F-250, which starts at $34,745. Both 2500 and 3500 models come in at less than the current Chevy Silverado 2500HD's base price of $39,095.
These prices will get you a Ram Heavy Duty with the standard 410-horsepower 6.4-liter gas-powered V8. For the entry-level Cummins diesel engine with 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque, you'll need to add $9,100. The high-output Cummins engine with 400 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque is naturally even more expensive at $11,795.
Now we also know that full-size trucks can get pretty expensive, and the Ram Heavy Duty is no exception. The most expensive starting price is for the Ram 3500 Limited with the Mega Cab and four-wheel-drive, at $67,050. Adding the high-output Cummins engine would bring that to $78,845. We don't know what options will be available, but we wouldn't be surprised if that particular truck could crest $80,000 with a few extras.
Related Video:
These prices will get you a Ram Heavy Duty with the standard 410-horsepower 6.4-liter gas-powered V8. For the entry-level Cummins diesel engine with 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque, you'll need to add $9,100. The high-output Cummins engine with 400 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque is naturally even more expensive at $11,795.
Now we also know that full-size trucks can get pretty expensive, and the Ram Heavy Duty is no exception. The most expensive starting price is for the Ram 3500 Limited with the Mega Cab and four-wheel-drive, at $67,050. Adding the high-output Cummins engine would bring that to $78,845. We don't know what options will be available, but we wouldn't be surprised if that particular truck could crest $80,000 with a few extras.
Related Video: