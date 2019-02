2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty starts at just over $35,000

Pricing has been announced for the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty models, and they are barely more expensive than the old models. The 2019 Ram 2500 starts at $35,090, just $350 more than the outgoing version. The base 3500 model starts at $36,540, which is only $400 more than before. The chassis cab version starts at $36,445. This pricing keeps the new Ram close to the price of the current price leader, the Ford F-250 , which starts at $34,745. Both 2500 and 3500 models come in at less than the current Chevy Silverado 2500HD 's base price of $39,095.These prices will get you a Ram Heavy Duty with the standard 410-horsepower 6.4-liter gas-powered V8. For the entry-level Cummins diesel engine with 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque, you'll need to add $9,100. The high-output Cummins engine with 400 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque is naturally even more expensive at $11,795.Now we also know that full-size trucks can get pretty expensive , and the Ram Heavy Duty is no exception. The most expensive starting price is for the Ram 3500 Limited with the Mega Cab and four-wheel-drive, at $67,050. Adding the high-output Cummins engine would bring that to $78,845. We don't know what options will be available, but we wouldn't be surprised if that particular truck could crest $80,000 with a few extras.