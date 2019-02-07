Kia Telluride three-row SUV pricing revealed

Kia has got a certified looker on the way in the 2020 Telluride, and now the mid-sized, three-row SUV has a price. The base, two-wheel drive LX starts at $31,690, plus $1,045 for destination, totaling $32,735. That's $5,400 more than the three-row Sorento, which is noticeably smaller. In relation to competitors, the Telluride's price is $310 more than the 2019 Toyota Highlander, $240 more than the 2019 Honda Pilot, $155 less than the Subaru Ascent.
As is Kia's wont, there's a lot of standard equipment in that base spec. The LX comes with eight-row seating done up in Sofino synthetic leather, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment and USB charge ports for all three rows, smart key with pushbutton start, park distance warning in reverse, and 18-inch wheels. Standard safety features include forward and rear-cross-traffic collision avoidance, blind spot monitoring, smart cruise control with stop and go, rear occupant alert, and second-row safe exit assist.
The S trim level starts at $35,035. It swaps eight-row seating for seven seats thanks to the second-row captain's chairs, and rides on 20-inch wheels. The driver gets a 10-way power seat, both front passengers get heated front seats and a power sunroof, and everyone gets "upgraded interior trims."
The EX brings genuine leather, but goes back to eight-passenger seating and 18-inch wheels. The infotainment screen grows to 10.25 inches, both front seats get heating and cooling, the passenger gets eight-way adjustability, and there's a power liftgate in back.
The top-model SX starts at $42,535, and hops back over to seven-passenger seating and 20-inch black wheels. Premium touches include LED headlights, dual sunroofs, a digital instrument cluster, Harman/Kardon audio, and a 360-degree outside-view camera. A $4,000 Prestige Package for the SX adds all-wheel drive, Nappa leather with premium headliner and trim, a head-up display and heated steering wheel, and climate-controlled second-row captain's chairs.
Before the obligatory minor options and accessories, a loaded Telluride will cost $46,935. Every trim gets the 3.8-liter V6 with 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, shifting through an eight-speed automatic transmission. When equipped with all-wheel drive and a trailer hitch, the Telluride can pull 5,000 pounds. Since the Sorento offers all-wheel drive on the LX and EX models as well, we expect the Telluride to do the same. On the Sorento, AWD comes as a standalone option for $1,800.
Kia's new challenger goes on sale this spring with limited availability, getting a jump on the Hyundai Palisade due this summer.
Related Video:
As is Kia's wont, there's a lot of standard equipment in that base spec. The LX comes with eight-row seating done up in Sofino synthetic leather, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment and USB charge ports for all three rows, smart key with pushbutton start, park distance warning in reverse, and 18-inch wheels. Standard safety features include forward and rear-cross-traffic collision avoidance, blind spot monitoring, smart cruise control with stop and go, rear occupant alert, and second-row safe exit assist.
The S trim level starts at $35,035. It swaps eight-row seating for seven seats thanks to the second-row captain's chairs, and rides on 20-inch wheels. The driver gets a 10-way power seat, both front passengers get heated front seats and a power sunroof, and everyone gets "upgraded interior trims."
The EX brings genuine leather, but goes back to eight-passenger seating and 18-inch wheels. The infotainment screen grows to 10.25 inches, both front seats get heating and cooling, the passenger gets eight-way adjustability, and there's a power liftgate in back.
The top-model SX starts at $42,535, and hops back over to seven-passenger seating and 20-inch black wheels. Premium touches include LED headlights, dual sunroofs, a digital instrument cluster, Harman/Kardon audio, and a 360-degree outside-view camera. A $4,000 Prestige Package for the SX adds all-wheel drive, Nappa leather with premium headliner and trim, a head-up display and heated steering wheel, and climate-controlled second-row captain's chairs.
Before the obligatory minor options and accessories, a loaded Telluride will cost $46,935. Every trim gets the 3.8-liter V6 with 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, shifting through an eight-speed automatic transmission. When equipped with all-wheel drive and a trailer hitch, the Telluride can pull 5,000 pounds. Since the Sorento offers all-wheel drive on the LX and EX models as well, we expect the Telluride to do the same. On the Sorento, AWD comes as a standalone option for $1,800.
Kia's new challenger goes on sale this spring with limited availability, getting a jump on the Hyundai Palisade due this summer.
Related Video: