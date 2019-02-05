Toyota teases new TRD Pro model for Chicago Auto Show debut

We know Toyota is going to reveal a refreshed Tacoma at the Chicago Auto Show, but this teaser hints at a new TRD Pro vehicle coming our way, too. All we have to go on is this nondescript close-up shot with the TRD Pro logo emblazoned on the side, and the brief video below.
Toyota doesn't explicitly say what vehicle is getting the TRD Pro treatment, but it does say a "new" one is coming. Following that, we're told to expect "a host of updates across the TRD Pro lineup." This being separate from Toyota saying a new model is coming, it looks like we're getting a TRD Pro model that isn't currently on the market.
Right now, Toyota offers TRD Pro versions of the Tacoma, 4Runner and Tundra. That leaves us with the massive Sequoia SUV and the venerable Land Cruiser as the other off-road worthy vehicles in Toyota's lineup. In eyeballing the sliver of door and fender Toyota gave to us and carefully examining the teaser video, we're thinking Sequoia. The loosely-related Tundra already has a TRD Pro model, so we wouldn't be shocked to see the Sequoia get the treatment, too. While it would be fun to see a crossover like the Rav4 hit with the TRD team, that seems unlikely for the time being.
We only have a couple days to wait before Toyota pulls the wraps off whatever new TRD Pro vehicle it has planned. For now, go ahead and put on your detective caps to figure out what Toyota's next off-road vehicle will be.
Toyota doesn't explicitly say what vehicle is getting the TRD Pro treatment, but it does say a "new" one is coming. Following that, we're told to expect "a host of updates across the TRD Pro lineup." This being separate from Toyota saying a new model is coming, it looks like we're getting a TRD Pro model that isn't currently on the market.
Right now, Toyota offers TRD Pro versions of the Tacoma, 4Runner and Tundra. That leaves us with the massive Sequoia SUV and the venerable Land Cruiser as the other off-road worthy vehicles in Toyota's lineup. In eyeballing the sliver of door and fender Toyota gave to us and carefully examining the teaser video, we're thinking Sequoia. The loosely-related Tundra already has a TRD Pro model, so we wouldn't be shocked to see the Sequoia get the treatment, too. While it would be fun to see a crossover like the Rav4 hit with the TRD team, that seems unlikely for the time being.
We only have a couple days to wait before Toyota pulls the wraps off whatever new TRD Pro vehicle it has planned. For now, go ahead and put on your detective caps to figure out what Toyota's next off-road vehicle will be.