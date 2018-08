2019 Toyota TRD Pro off-roaders are getting expensive

That's not to say you don't get anything for the extra money. The big draw is the standard Fox Racing off-road shocks on every TRD Pro version. The Tundra adds some new LED lights, BBS wheels and a dual exhaust, and the 4Runner gets a cool new roof rack. You'll have to decide whether these features are worth the price increase. You'll also have to decide if these trucks are worth it compared with the competition. The Tundra TRD Pro is now within $1,000 of the base Ford F-150 Raptor , which is arguably a much more capable off-roader.As far as we can tell, Toyota hasn't released pricing on the 2019 Tacoma TRD Pro. But based on the Tundra and 4Runner, it seems safe to assume it will cost between $3,000 and $4,000 more than the 2018 model. That means with the current model's price of $42,765, the new one will probably be between $45,000 and $47,000.