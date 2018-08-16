2019 Toyota TRD Pro off-roaders are getting expensive

Toyota announced at the Chicago Auto Show that its line of TRD Pro vehicles, the Toyota Tundra, Tacoma and 4Runner, were getting a slew of upgrades. The company didn't mention pricing, and if it had been set back in February, we don't blame them for not bringing it up. As it turns out, the new upgrades come with some significant cost inflation. As discovered by CarsDirect, the 2019 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro starts at $51,275, a premium of $3,870 over the last version from 2016, and the 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro will start at $47,460, an increase of $3,340 over last year's truck.
That's not to say you don't get anything for the extra money. The big draw is the standard Fox Racing off-road shocks on every TRD Pro version. The Tundra adds some new LED lights, BBS wheels and a dual exhaust, and the 4Runner gets a cool new roof rack. You'll have to decide whether these features are worth the price increase. You'll also have to decide if these trucks are worth it compared with the competition. The Tundra TRD Pro is now within $1,000 of the base Ford F-150 Raptor, which is arguably a much more capable off-roader.
As far as we can tell, Toyota hasn't released pricing on the 2019 Tacoma TRD Pro. But based on the Tundra and 4Runner, it seems safe to assume it will cost between $3,000 and $4,000 more than the 2018 model. That means with the current model's price of $42,765, the new one will probably be between $45,000 and $47,000.
