Range Rover Velar ​​​​​​​SVAutobiography Dynamic punches ticket with 542-hp V8

The new top-tier Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition punches three weight classes above the erstwhile top of the line, the Velar R-Dynamic. The R-Dynamic HSE can be had with a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 with 380 horsepower. The SVAutobiography, developed by Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations, gets the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 with 542 hp.
That output slots the Velar just under the full-sized, 557-hp Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, just above the 518-hp Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic. But the Velar weighs about 350 pounds less than both of those big brothers. Therefore, when Land Rover calls the Velar SVA "the most driver-focused model in the range," we take that mean the sportiest vehicle Land Rover makes, period. The Velar SVA matches the 0-60 time for the 575-hp Range Rover Sport SVR, and should outrun it once the road turns. The Velar hits the wall at 170 mph, six miles per hour short of the Sport SVR, but high-speed stability could improve slightly thanks to an undertray placed below the transmission tunnel.
There'll be a lot of fun beneath that speed, though. The Velar SVA gets retuned software for the steering, eight-speed transmission, dampers, locking rear differential, and AWD system. A firmer air suspension joins new hardware like upgraded, two-piece brakes with red calipers, and a tougher transfer case for when owners want to get the 21-inch forged aluminum wheels dirty. Those rims only weigh as much as the standard Velars' 20-inchers, and can be upgraded to 22-inch diamond-turned wheels in Silver Sparkle. An active exhaust makes the right noises when necessary.
Exterior designers redrew a new grille and front bumper with larger air intakes, and reshaped the side sills. The blacked-out rear bumper houses four vertically oriented exhaust finishers. Instead of the 10 colors normally available, the Velar SVA makes do with a six-color exterior palette. Five of those are standard, the sixth is an SVO special, Satin Byron Blue. All models are fitted with a Narvik Black roof, and a knurled finish on the Range Rover lettering front and back rounds out the detailing.
The cabin welcomes unique, quilted and perforated Windsor leather with twin stitching in either Ebony, Cirrus, Vintage Tan or Pimento, with 20-way, climate-controlled front seats standard. Aluminum paddles hide behind a sports steering wheel with a new contour, and the knurled dials on the center console and the digital Touch Prp Duo screen match the exterior lettering.
Range Rover hasn't put a price to the U.S. version yet, but know this: Range Rover won't limit production, but will only sell the Velar SVA for one year.
Related Video:
That output slots the Velar just under the full-sized, 557-hp Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, just above the 518-hp Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic. But the Velar weighs about 350 pounds less than both of those big brothers. Therefore, when Land Rover calls the Velar SVA "the most driver-focused model in the range," we take that mean the sportiest vehicle Land Rover makes, period. The Velar SVA matches the 0-60 time for the 575-hp Range Rover Sport SVR, and should outrun it once the road turns. The Velar hits the wall at 170 mph, six miles per hour short of the Sport SVR, but high-speed stability could improve slightly thanks to an undertray placed below the transmission tunnel.
There'll be a lot of fun beneath that speed, though. The Velar SVA gets retuned software for the steering, eight-speed transmission, dampers, locking rear differential, and AWD system. A firmer air suspension joins new hardware like upgraded, two-piece brakes with red calipers, and a tougher transfer case for when owners want to get the 21-inch forged aluminum wheels dirty. Those rims only weigh as much as the standard Velars' 20-inchers, and can be upgraded to 22-inch diamond-turned wheels in Silver Sparkle. An active exhaust makes the right noises when necessary.
Exterior designers redrew a new grille and front bumper with larger air intakes, and reshaped the side sills. The blacked-out rear bumper houses four vertically oriented exhaust finishers. Instead of the 10 colors normally available, the Velar SVA makes do with a six-color exterior palette. Five of those are standard, the sixth is an SVO special, Satin Byron Blue. All models are fitted with a Narvik Black roof, and a knurled finish on the Range Rover lettering front and back rounds out the detailing.
The cabin welcomes unique, quilted and perforated Windsor leather with twin stitching in either Ebony, Cirrus, Vintage Tan or Pimento, with 20-way, climate-controlled front seats standard. Aluminum paddles hide behind a sports steering wheel with a new contour, and the knurled dials on the center console and the digital Touch Prp Duo screen match the exterior lettering.
Range Rover hasn't put a price to the U.S. version yet, but know this: Range Rover won't limit production, but will only sell the Velar SVA for one year.
Related Video: