You've seen the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, now hear them in action

The moment the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 debuted in 2018, they became instant classics. They're exclusive, they're powerful, they're stunningly gorgeous, and they incorporate hints of past Prancing Horses. It's a rare blend that guarantees collector status. But until now, only still photos have been released. A new video shows the speedsters in action and plays a tune that will make gearheads weep.
The SP1 and SP2 are the first vehicles of a new class of Ferraris called "Icona." These icon cars bring the past into the present in the form of limited-edition specialty craftworks made for high-status clients and collectors. The SP1, a single-seater, and the SP2, a two-seater, evoke the spirit and design of Ferrari's barchettas of the '40s and 50s.
The battle cry heard throughout the video comes from the Monzas' massive heart, the most powerful naturally aspirated V12 engine Ferrari has ever created. Using technology taken from Formula 1 engines, it makes 799 horsepower at a hair-raising 8,500 rpm and 530 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 rpm.
Based on the 812 Superfast, the Monzas use extensive carbon fiber bodywork to create a sultry shape that will look good in any era, past, present, or future. Watch these timeless beings in motion in the full video above.
