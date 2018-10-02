Porsche 911 Speedster shown in Paris will go into production

Porsche has presented a new, limited-production open-top 911 with a lot of throwbacks to its 70-year history as a carmaker. The new 911 Speedster follows the concept car unveiled on June 8, 70 years after the first 356 was made in 1948. Fittingly, there will be 1,948 units built, and the color chosen for the car shown today in Paris is Guards Red, the same color that was seen on the 1988 911 Speedster.
Based on the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet bodyshell, with a more aerodynamic windshield angle and shorter side windows, the 911 Speedster is a more hardcore 991 iteration as it was developed by Porsche Motorsport in Weissach. The chassis utilizes 911 GT3 parts, the fenders, the hood and the engine cover are carbon fiber, and the exhaust system and six-speed manual gearbox come courtesy of Porsche's GT department. There's also a certain GT3 spirit to the drivetrain, as the engine is a naturally aspirated flat six capable of 9,000 rpm and "more than 500 horsepower."
There is no traditional soft top offered for the low-windshield car, but a lightweight tonneau cover instead, fixed in place with buttons. The double-bubble, carbon-fiber cover behind the two-tone seats is classic Porsche Speedster in style, and there are retro-inspired "Talbot" exterior mirrors in place of regular 991 items, something that was also seen in the earlier concept car this summer. Its 21-inch cross-spoke, center-lock wheels are done in the style of the wheels on the 911 RSR and GT3 R, says Porsche. The Speedster also ushers in the new Heritage Design Packages by Porsche Exclusive, which the manufacturer says allows for even more personalization for the 911.
The 911 Speedster's limited production run will begin in the first half of 2019.
