Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 are its most powerful road cars of all time

Ferrari just pulled the wraps off the limited-edition Monza SP1 and SP2, and successfully reminded the world that it still knows how to make a jaw-dropping car. We saw the supercars and learned a few details about them earlier today when someone posted pictures on Instagram from a private Ferrari event. Now we have all the details and official photos from Ferrari.
Providing the thrust is the most powerful engine Ferrari has ever built for a road car. It took the 6.5-liter V12 from the 812 Superfast and eked out a few more ponies to get it to 809 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque. Ferrari says that's good for a 0-62 run in 2.9 seconds - oh yeah, there's no windshield either.
The SP1 is a one-seater and the SP2 is logically a two-seater. They were designed to take us back down Ferrari's memory lane, namely those of the 1940s and 1950s era where the name "barchetta" grew from. In decidedly not-old news, though, both are made of carbon fiber and go over 186 mph. They're light, but not crazily so with the SP1 coming in at 3,307 pounds. The pair are also part of a new segment Ferrari is calling 'Icona,' which, as you may have guessed, translates to Icon.
Ferrari thinks it solved the windshield delete issue too. Apparently the fairing ahead of the steering wheel and instrument panel is designed to disrupt part of the airflow when traveling at speed. We'd imagine a helmet might still be the smart option though. Ferrari only plans to build 500 of these cars and hasn't publicly announced a price, but it's safe to assume that they won't be cheap and your chances of snapping one up are slim to none.
Featured Video:
Providing the thrust is the most powerful engine Ferrari has ever built for a road car. It took the 6.5-liter V12 from the 812 Superfast and eked out a few more ponies to get it to 809 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque. Ferrari says that's good for a 0-62 run in 2.9 seconds - oh yeah, there's no windshield either.
The SP1 is a one-seater and the SP2 is logically a two-seater. They were designed to take us back down Ferrari's memory lane, namely those of the 1940s and 1950s era where the name "barchetta" grew from. In decidedly not-old news, though, both are made of carbon fiber and go over 186 mph. They're light, but not crazily so with the SP1 coming in at 3,307 pounds. The pair are also part of a new segment Ferrari is calling 'Icona,' which, as you may have guessed, translates to Icon.
Ferrari thinks it solved the windshield delete issue too. Apparently the fairing ahead of the steering wheel and instrument panel is designed to disrupt part of the airflow when traveling at speed. We'd imagine a helmet might still be the smart option though. Ferrari only plans to build 500 of these cars and hasn't publicly announced a price, but it's safe to assume that they won't be cheap and your chances of snapping one up are slim to none.
Featured Video: