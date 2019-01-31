2020 Subaru Legacy teased with luxurious interior before Chicago Auto Show reveal

The 2020 Subaru Legacy will be revealed at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, and today we get a couple teasers for what to expect of the completely redesigned sedan. Both shots give us good looks at the exterior and interior, the latter indicates a move slightly upmarket. Plus we have spy photos from a little while back.
Nothing about the Legacy's exterior comes as a surprise here. It's still a normally proportioned sedan with generic sedan styling. Spy shots from last year further indicate an evolution of the previous model's design language. Of course, with the proliferation of crossovers, simply being a sedan is becoming unique. New LED DRLs are striking as they surround nearly the entire headlight. Beyond that, we'll have to wait for the shadows to melt away to make any true judgements on styling changes.
The interior has a bit more going on, specifically the vertical center screen that looks larger and fancier than any Subaru infotainment system we've seen yet. It reminds us of Ram's wonderful 12-inch vertical screen and its vertical banks of buttons. Each refreshed or new Subaru demonstrates marked improvement in the infotainment department, like the Forester and Ascent, but this appears to be on another level. The design and materials are nicer, too, with the brown stitched leather covering the dash leading to an elegant center console and gear shift area. In the darkened teaser photo, this looks like a luxury car interior.
We'll be on the show floor ready to test out Subie's new infotainment after the official reveal next Thursday, and to see if the Legacy feels as luxurious as it looks right now.
Related video:
Nothing about the Legacy's exterior comes as a surprise here. It's still a normally proportioned sedan with generic sedan styling. Spy shots from last year further indicate an evolution of the previous model's design language. Of course, with the proliferation of crossovers, simply being a sedan is becoming unique. New LED DRLs are striking as they surround nearly the entire headlight. Beyond that, we'll have to wait for the shadows to melt away to make any true judgements on styling changes.
The interior has a bit more going on, specifically the vertical center screen that looks larger and fancier than any Subaru infotainment system we've seen yet. It reminds us of Ram's wonderful 12-inch vertical screen and its vertical banks of buttons. Each refreshed or new Subaru demonstrates marked improvement in the infotainment department, like the Forester and Ascent, but this appears to be on another level. The design and materials are nicer, too, with the brown stitched leather covering the dash leading to an elegant center console and gear shift area. In the darkened teaser photo, this looks like a luxury car interior.
We'll be on the show floor ready to test out Subie's new infotainment after the official reveal next Thursday, and to see if the Legacy feels as luxurious as it looks right now.
Related video: