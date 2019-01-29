2019 Chevy Silverado featured in Lego Movie 2 campaign

Chevrolet brought a full-size version of the 2019 Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss made of Legos to the Detroit auto show. Now, a similar brick Silverado replica features in a new ad campaign, previewing the truck's appearance in "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part."
The folks at Lego, using a healthy dose of CGI, present us with a satin steel metallic Silverado 1500 High Country. The 60-second ad starts as "Lego Movie" protagonists Emmet (voiced by Chris Pratt) and Lucy (a.k.a. Wyldstyle, voiced by Elizabeth Banks) are on the run from an alien attacker who quickly destroys their buggy. Thinking quickly, Emmet assembles the Silverado, which just so happens to be displayed on a rotating turntable. Emmet then provides a rundown of the all-new Silverado 1500's features, including redesigned interior, roll-formed high-strength steel Durabed and its multiple cargo tie-downs, as Wyldstyle questions whether she has unwittingly stumbled into a product endorsement.
It's a continuation of a new Silverado marketing campaign that launched Jan. 7. The spot has begun airing on television, social media and in movie theaters, with a 30-second version running in Spanish in target markets and an Instagram Stories campaign that promises the ability to build your own Silverado with a tap-to-assemble feature.
"The Lego Movie 2" opens in theaters Feb. 8.
