2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets CLS-inspired refresh

The current W213-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been on sale since 2016, and that makes it one of the most dated sedans in the German automaker's lineup. Since it's debut, both the C-Class and S-Class have been refreshed while new versions of the A-Class, CLA-Class and CLS-Class have all made their debuts. These new spy photos show that Mercedes is working on a refreshed version of its midsize sedan, pulling in some styling traits from some of its more recent models.
As this is a mid-cycle refresh, don't expect a wholesale change for the car. There's light camouflage covering the front and rear fascias. The new front end looks like it's straight off the CLS, with a low, four-sided grille and sharp LED accents in the headlights. It looks decidedly different than the C-Class and S-Class, a common complaint about the current car. The profile looks relatively the same, though the rear, too, gets updated lighting. The camouflage makes it seem like the lights haven't changed, but through the netting you can see slimmer LED units.
No word on when we'll see the updated model, but look for more news in March or April around the Geneva Motor Show or New York Auto Show. If not then, the car may debut at Frankfurt in the fall.
