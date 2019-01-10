Brabham announces return to Le Mans, in its BT62 supercar

Shortly after announcing the BT62 supercar's new road-legal package, which also adds some driver comforts, Brabham Automotive has announced its racing intentions. The Australian manufacturer will be taking part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship in 2021-2022, in the GTE class. The GTE car will be based on the BT62 chassis. Stock, the BT62 comes with a 710-horsepower 5.4-liter V8.
There's an interesting sideline to the news: As the BT62 debuted as a track-day car first and a road car second, early Brabham customers have become part of the BT62's track testing team. It's often said that with some cars, customers become sort of beta testers during early production — with Brabham's supercars, the aspect seems rather more voluntary. In any case, the endurance racing program is "directly linked" to Brabham's BT62 Driver Development Program, which also gives owners Pro-Am racing opportunities.
Sir Jack Brabham won the French Grand Prix at Le Mans in 1967, so the name has definite history there. David Brabham, the company's managing director and lead test driver, also won at Le Mans in 2009, with a Peugeot 908, and his brother Geoff took the honors there in 1993 driving a Peugeot 905.
David Brabham says: "Returning the Brabham name to Le Mans is something I have been working on for years, so it's fantastic to make this announcement today. Brabham Automotive only launched its first car, the BT62, in May 2018, so we have a long road to travel to earn the right to return to compete at Le Mans. That work starts now with a long-term racing commitment. We look forward to developing the BT62 and future products while building a world-class competitive race team around the leading engineering and manufacturing talent we have in the business." Brabham also stated that the company intends to compete in a lower-level racing series in the future.
