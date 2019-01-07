Brabham to make BT62 supercar road-legal

When Brabham Automotive showed its BT62 supercar last spring, it was announced to be track-day only — in other words, not designed to be road legal. The BT62 was first aimed at customers with a trailer and the means to enjoy the supercar's potential outside of regular traffic. However, the company has now confirmed a conversion package to make the BT62 fit for the road.
As David Brabham stated: "We designed the BT62 to be an unrestricted, thoroughbred track car, and our extensive test program has revealed it to be all of those things. This isn't a car designed for the road. With that said, it's clear some customers are keen to have a road compliant option with their BT62, particularly to drive to and from the track. My father Jack was always customer focused, and we will continue with that ethos."
The UK price for the "Road Compliance Conversion" option means a £150,000, or $190,000, increase in the BT62's base price, which is $1.4 million. All European-market BT62 cars ordered with the package will be converted in the UK by Brabham Automotive, and the work includes an Individual vehicle approval test. But it's not just paperwork and testing that's worth £150K, as the road-legal BT62 cars will also receive a lift kit of sorts to raise the front and rear, altered steering, air conditioning, door locks, immobilizers and additional interior upholstery. All to make the track-day special a little more livable in the real world, and to make driving to the track perfectly legal.
While £150K would buy a perfectly agreeable "real world" car to supplement a spartan, trailered BT62, we don't think that's likely to be a concern for Brabham's clientele. The company says the modifications are meant to pose a minimal compromise to the car's abilities, and while the curb weight is slightly increased, engine output will remain the same at 700 horsepower.
Brabham expects to have the first road-legal BT62 readied and delivered by summer. Currently, the conversion work is offered with European customers in mind, but the company is said to be working with authorities elsewhere as well.
